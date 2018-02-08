DROID MAXX 2 finally gets Android Nougat after 21 months on Marshmallow
Motorola has somehow remembered that it created a mid-range battery-focused device exclusively for Verizon, the DROID MAXX 2, back in 2015. It launched alongside the premium DROID Turbo 2. Both have received lackluster software support with updates allowed to trail many months behind their initial releases.
Well, 21 months after the first OS upgrade to Android Marshmallow and only 27 months since release, Verizon is now passing along Android 7.0 Nougat to MAXX 2 units that are still active. Android Nougat came out in late August of 2016.
As if the late update wasn’t enough, the December 2017 security patch has been included in this February 2018 push.
Will Motorola push off its accidentally promised Oreo update for the Moto G4 Plus just as hard as it has for other phones blown to the wayside? It’s a likely “yes,” we think.