BBM loses PayPal peer-to-peer payments

BlackBerry OS and BBM are clearly on the outbound, despite the slow rate of their development demise. WhatsApp is weening itself off the software while the PayPal app had already jumped ship from BB10 and the like in 2016.

But it hadn’t moved out of BBM. For about two years more, PayPal peer-to-peer payments could still be made through the messenger service. As of February 6, though, PayPal has pulled the link and is encouraging users to chat on another app to take advantage of its services.

From PayPal’s statement to users that CrackBerry found:

PayPal is always evolving our customer experiences to ensure we are delivering to you the best products and solutions. As a result of our research, we’ve decided to discontinue the ability to send money with PayPal using Blackberry Messenger (BBM), starting February 6, 2018. Thank you for using this service. There are still many ways to easily exchange money between friends and family with PayPal, including through the PayPal app on iOS and Android, mobile web, PayPal.me, Facebook Messenger, Skype and more. If you have any questions, please contact us by clicking Help & Contact at the bottom of any PayPal page. Thank you for being a valued member of our community, PayPal.

Keep in mind that BlackBerry Messenger was not just available on BBOS, but is currently on Android and iOS, too — it’s a pre-loaded app on BlackBerry-branded Android phones, no less. Still, it seems that development efforts may not make sense for the user base size.