157 new emoji included in final version of Unicode’s Emoji 11.0

Contents
The Unicode Consortium has finalized the Emoji 11.0 substandard — the numeration of the Emoji substandard jumped from 5.0 to match with the full Unicode 11.0 standard it comes under that will be released in in June.

In it are 157 new emoji — up from the initial pool of just 67, but the caveat is quick to come — with more persona customization, this time in hair styling. Super heroes now support genders and skin tones while leg and feet emoji also support skin tones. Meanwhile, we have entirely new contributions like hot face, woozy face, softball, mosquito, pirate flag, flat shoe and lobster.

Software vendors from Apple to Google and other OEMs will be able to work on the new data and have their fonts updated by late summer or early fall.

Proposals for new symbols to be included in Emoji 12.0 must be submitted before the end of March for review.

