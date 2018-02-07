ZTE Blade V9 will launch at MWC 2018 with multitude of memory options

As much early press as the ZTE Blade V9 got — mostly because it was leaked before the new year — the real test will come for the Chinese manufacturer when MWC 2018 begins. Will it be able to cut through the noise of the exposition with a mid-range phone? Well, it’s said to try.

A source to Android Headlines has been able to affirm that the device will be in Barcelona later this month. In addition to specs that have been leaked and disclosed earlier, it’s now supposed that there will be at least three main variants when it comes to memory: 2GB RAM and 16GB storage; 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and; 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. All devices will have a microSD card slot.

The phone will be one of ZTE’s first to feature a 2:1 display — specifically, this one will have a 5.7-inch diagonal at 1080p resolution. Other specifications include a Snapdragon 450 processor from Qualcomm, dual cameras on the back and a metal-and-glass industrial design.

All of this while keeping a “quite affordable” price tag given the Blade series’s mid-range target market.