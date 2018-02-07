Android

Samsung shows off at the Olympic Games in Korea

The 2018 Winter Olympic Games are taking place from tomorrow in PyeongChang, South Korea. The country’s home to bibambap, a booming cosmetics industry and behemoths in internet technology.

Samsung being one of those giants, it has decided to set up The Olympic Showcase in nine different locations across the Olympic Parks and Olympic Villages with different exhibits like Gear VR experiences on the Galaxy Note 8 with “Mission to Space VR: A Moon for All Mankind.” Other stations include a selfie and S Pen gallery, a kids lounge, smart home and mobile IoT devices and “Unbox Samsung,” the history of Samsung’s mobile phone works since it launched its first product in 1988.

The company has already touted that it has given every athlete and official at the Games a special edition Galaxy Note 8 and that it has helped build the infrastructure surrounding rail-based LTE network for a new bullet train line to the competing grounds.

