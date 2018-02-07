Known at one point in its century-long history for Android-powered Eluga and Lumix smartphones with pretty great cameras, Panasonic has decided to focus largely on super-robust tablets over the past few years in the mobile tech field.

Primarily aimed at business professionals, the upgraded Panasonic Toughbook CF-20 carries on the legacy of the “first and only” 10.1-inch “fully rugged notebook with detachable tablet”, launched in 2015 under the same name.

You can probably take the refreshed CF-20 with you to an actual combat zone, as the magnesium, IP65 and MIL-STD 810G rated design makes it ideal for “all outdoor usage.” Now, it may not survive a gunshot wound, but it will definitely emerge from multiple drops onto hard surfaces, as well as water immersion, completely unscathed.

Of course, you could say the same about its predecessor, so the bulk of the new Toughbook’s enhancements are found under the hood. We’re talking Kaby Lake-based Intel Core i5-7Y57 vPro processing speed and energy efficiency, contributing to an astounding total of 17 hours battery life. That’s when you count the second battery located as standard in the keyboard area, with the detached tablet “only” capable of keeping the lights on for up to 8.5 hours between charges.

Running Windows 10 Pro out the box, the revamped Panasonic Toughbook CF-20 tips the scales at 950 grams in tablet mode, and 1.89 kilograms when used as a notebook, which is apparently pretty low by industry standards.

Other premium features include a Windows Hello-enabled front camera for improved login security, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, a glove-friendly touchscreen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 4G LTE connectivity, and even an optional magnetic stripe reader. A “full array” of productivity-maximizing peripherals will also be available at launch, i.e. next month, when the fully rugged 2-in-1 detachable device is set to go on sale starting at a mind-boggling £2218. That’s over $3000, VAT not included, but for what it’s worth, you do get a “standard” 3-year warranty at no extra cost.