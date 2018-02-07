iOS

In some repairs, 16GB iPhone 5c will be substituted with 32GB units

Contents
Advertisement

Apple is scraping down the repair stock of its iPhones from three generations ago or even longer. In the case of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, the company has deemed it acceptable to substitute different models if it can’t provide a whole unit repair — it’s believed that the recently instituted battery replacement program has thrown inventory to low.

Well, sources to MacRumors have now reported that Apple Authorized Service Providers can now replace 16GB iPhone 5c units with 32GB models at their discretion until further notice. No reason was given and there’s no known drag on repair and refurbished stock as far as it already is from old age. Only certain defects warrant a whole device repair.

The iPhone 5c debuted in September 2013 worldwide and was sold in India through February 2016.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Redmond Pie
Source
MacRumors
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
Apple, Apple Store, iPhone 5C, News, repair, replacement, Rumors
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.