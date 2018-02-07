In some repairs, 16GB iPhone 5c will be substituted with 32GB units

Apple is scraping down the repair stock of its iPhones from three generations ago or even longer. In the case of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, the company has deemed it acceptable to substitute different models if it can’t provide a whole unit repair — it’s believed that the recently instituted battery replacement program has thrown inventory to low.

Well, sources to MacRumors have now reported that Apple Authorized Service Providers can now replace 16GB iPhone 5c units with 32GB models at their discretion until further notice. No reason was given and there’s no known drag on repair and refurbished stock as far as it already is from old age. Only certain defects warrant a whole device repair.

The iPhone 5c debuted in September 2013 worldwide and was sold in India through February 2016.