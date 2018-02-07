HTC is one of very few high-profile smartphone-making companies in the world that likes to share monthly revenue figures in addition to quarterly and yearly financial reports, which only reminds us more often how little money the Taiwanese OEM is earning these days.

If you thought things couldn’t possibly get worse for the manufacturers of solid, underappreciated devices like the U11 and U11+, guess what, they’ve just gotten worse. Specifically, HTC’s January 2018 revenue score is 27.18 percent lower than the one posted in December 2017, and 27.03 percent worse than the income tally of January 2017.

We’re talking a measly NT$3.4 billion earned during the first month of this year, equating to around $120 million (with an “m”), down from NT$4 billion in December 2017, and NT$4.6 billion in January 2017.

Granted, smartphone sales tend to collapse after the holidays for everyone, including Samsung and Apple, but clearly, HTC’s troubles run way deeper than the typical seasonal slowdown. Just look at that December 2017 number again, and compare it to November’s, then October’s, then September’s.

Notice a trend? That’s right, these figures have been dropping for five months now. No wonder HTC had to make some sort of deal with Google, which should return the company to profitability for the full Q1 2018 after 10 consecutive quarters in the red. Unfortunately, February revenues are expected to “remain flat”, despite upcoming availability of Vive Pro and Focus VR headsets.