Happy Chinese New Year! Year of the Dog Android Minifig available from Dead Zebra
Every year around the start of Chinese New Year, the figurine crafters at Dead Zebra will produce a special edition Android mini-figure for the year’s zodiac animal.
2018 just so happens to be the year of the dog and it just so happens that Dead Zebra now has a special edition Android Mini for said year of the dog. The three-inch tall figure made out of vinyl with all-around gold paint decorations and gold foil on the box.
Customers can now buy up to two minifigures per household for $12 each — Android Police notes that the price has gone up by $2 from previous year — and shipments begin Friday, January 9. Stock is limited, so act quick if you want one, especially if you were born in 2006, 1994 or any year down in a multiple of 12.
