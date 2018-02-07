While we still fully expect Huawei to make the trip to Barcelona later this month and unveil a new tablet or two and maybe even a third-generation Watch at the 2018 Mobile World Congress, the P20 flagship smartphone family is unlikely to break cover until late March in Paris.

That explains why we know very little (for sure) about the specifications of the Huawei P20 and P20 Plus, aka “Emily” and “Charlotte.” But the P20 lite is starting to reveal its secrets, and yes, they seem to include a divisive notch inspired by Apple’s best-selling (for the time being) iPhone X.

Fresh FCC certification documents pretty much set in stone the “Anne” codename of a (not so) mysterious Huawei device carrying model number ANE-LX1, with the mainboard dubbed HL2ANNEM.

There’s almost no question about the phone’s identity, as the FCC lists its battery size at 2900mAh, which is clearly too small for the “regular” P20 or P20 Plus. The agency’s diagrams show some dedicated space on the front for the aforementioned “notch”, as well as a vertically-aligned rear camera arrangement.

We can’t be 100 percent certain, but we’re guessing the Huawei P20 lite will stick with a dual main shooter, while the higher-end P20 and P20 Plus are tipped to adopt triple lens solutions.

Apparently running Android 8.0, not 8.1, Oreo on the software side of things, the Chinese company’s next watered-down flagship could be exceptionally compact, measuring 148mm tall and 70mm wide despite purportedly sporting a 6-inch or so screen. With 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution, by the way, and an unusual 19:9 aspect ratio, as revealed a little while ago in an HTML5test for this ANE-LX1.