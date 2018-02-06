As implausible as they initially sounded, rumors of a fast-approaching Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S flagship phone aren’t going away, instead ramping up as the 2018 Mobile World Congress continues to draw near.

While we maintain our skepticism over the possibility of an iPhone X-inspired “notch” implementation, the unreleased device also known as “Polaris” may have just been benchmarked in presumably advanced prototype form.

Unfortunately, there’s absolutely no way to confirm the veracity of the 270,000+ AnTuTu score. Performance test results of this sort are incredibly easy to manipulate, as is the identity of handsets tested to begin with. Oh, and technically, we don’t know for sure if the Polaris codename indeed designates the “full screen” Mi MIX 2S.

Assuming everything is as “Ice Universe” says on Twitter, this not only proves the “Polaris” is right around the corner, but also that it most likely packs Qualcomm’s brand spanking new Snapdragon 845 processor.

Compared to the AnTuTu total of an existing Snapdragon 835 or Kirin 970 powerhouse, this freshly leaked (allegedly) 270,461 result is between 25 and 30 percent higher. Coincidentally, Qualcomm promised a little while ago that the SD845 “mobile platform” would provide 25 percent uplift “across gaming, application launch times, and performance intensive applications” over the 835.