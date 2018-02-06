Android

Another batch of new-ish US unlocked Galaxy S8 on eBay down to $499

As we’ve covered earlier today, there are only a few units of the Galaxy S8 left at the heavily discounted price of $475.95 from eBay reseller best_deal_today.

Over 95 percent of the small lot of 130 or so units from retail demonstration podiums and unsold extra stock have been sold. Only the Midnight Black color is still available. The SM-950U model works best with AT&T and T-Mobile, but will work on Verizon’s LTE network only.

Units are claimed to be “checked, tested, and cleaned.”

Another top-rated eBay reseller, BuySPRY, has another lot of G950U units for $499.99 with the Arctic Silver and Orchid Gray colors available as well as the Midnight Black finish. However, there are at least 250 more units available. The reseller claims that the model is the US unlocked GSM model, despite units starting up with a Verizon splash screen.

Links to both sales are available below this story.

