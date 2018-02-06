Unlocked Essential Phone now has February Android security patch
Essential Phone owners — at least those who have it unlocked — are pleasantly surprised at Essential’s streak of pouncing on not just Android’s monthly security patches, but the big, industry-wide bugs that seem to touch upon everything like Midas and his toxic golden touch. And that streak continues this month.
We’re rolling out a software update (NMK24B) that includes February 2018 Security Patches from Google.
— Essential (@essential) February 6, 2018
The company announced that the NMK24B build, which is rolling out now, will bring the February security patches. In some cases, the Essential Phone has beaten out the Pixel 2 — Google’s own-brand phone. That said, the roll-out process can be a complicated process and that it is quicker over a smaller user base.
Meanwhile on my Pixel 2…
Seriously, props to @Essential for actually staying on top of it. 👌 pic.twitter.com/dBW5SrxHGh
— Carson (@csaldanha3) February 6, 2018
Still, not all news is good as Sprint network users are still stuck on the November level patch. As always, the manufacturer places the responsibility on the carrier for hold-ups like these.
Some carriers choose to review and approve updates before they’re released to their customers.
— Essential (@essential) February 6, 2018
Android 8.1 is set to come to the Essential Phone in the coming weeks.