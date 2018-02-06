Tablets had great holiday, but shipments will drop this quarter

As Apple continues to ramp up computing via iPad, you might be surprised that the rest of the tablet-making industry is holding up well.

Digitimes Research recorded about 46 million shipments in the fourth quarter with name brands taking 70 percent, mostly thanks to Apple initiating discounts on its iPad models. Amazon, which had done some heavy promotion for its Fire tablets in the third quarter, receded during the holidays. ODM tablets were able to increase shipments by 3 percent sequentially with higher overseas demand.

On an annual basis, though, the so-called white box tablets are still down 8.7 percent. Furthermore, it’s expected that a lack of new models will drive overall demand down. Digitimes forecasts only 32 million shipments for the current quarter — down 17 percent — reaching a new historical low.

As Apple and Amazon turn to marketing their smart speakers, what will happen to the tablets that used to provide all the kitchen table entertainment and information? That’s yet to be known.