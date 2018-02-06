Software update for Amazon Prime Exclusive phones to remove ads
One of the minor peeves that made some consumers skeptical of the Amazon Prime Exclusive scheme for unlocked smartphones was the fact that Amazon placed ads on the lock screen of their devices. This is in exchange for some hefty discounts on the phones. That said, customers could pay the difference to the original price at any point and get standard software.
Well, the hitch is about to get unstitched as from tomorrow, February 7, Amazon will be pulsing software updates to remove the ads from the lock screen. Why? Well, the ads apparently obfuscate facial and iris scanning features for authentication and Amazon wants to get out of the way of them.
New Prime Exclusive devices sold by Amazon will still have heavy discounts attached to them — which are obviously exclusive to those who pay for Amazon Prime — but again, without the ads. Amazon’s suite of apps and services will remain baked onto the system image, though.