Android

Software update for Amazon Prime Exclusive phones to remove ads

Contents
Advertisement

One of the minor peeves that made some consumers skeptical of the Amazon Prime Exclusive scheme for unlocked smartphones was the fact that Amazon placed ads on the lock screen of their devices. This is in exchange for some hefty discounts on the phones. That said, customers could pay the difference to the original price at any point and get standard software.

Well, the hitch is about to get unstitched as from tomorrow, February 7, Amazon will be pulsing software updates to remove the ads from the lock screen. Why? Well, the ads apparently obfuscate facial and iris scanning features for authentication and Amazon wants to get out of the way of them.

New Prime Exclusive devices sold by Amazon will still have heavy discounts attached to them — which are obviously exclusive to those who pay for Amazon Prime — but again, without the ads. Amazon’s suite of apps and services will remain baked onto the system image, though.

Update: Liliputing has been informed by an Amazon spokesperson that prices for Prime Exclusive devices will actually go up by $20 across the board from tomorrow. It’s a dent in a good discount on the scheme, but it’s something to take note of.
Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
67%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
33%
Source
Amazon
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
ads, Amazon, Amazon Prime, business, lock screen, marketing, News, Prime Exclusive, software updates
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.