It’s been a long time since we last brought you word of a compelling Galaxy S8 deal with no carrier strings attached, and even though Samsung hasn’t succeeded in bringing official Oreo updates to the spring 2017 flagship duo, these are still must-buys at the right price.

$475.95 sounds just right for the smaller model in “new other” condition, with full support for GSM networks worldwide, including America’s AT&T and T-Mobile. These factory unlocked units on special eBay sale are not refurbished or pre-owned, mind you, purportedly working and looking “great.”

The phones are described as “display or excess inventory”, and their condition is rated “9+10”, which probably means 9/10. But they’re technically brand-new, shipping for free stateside with a wall charger in a generic, non-original box.

Keep in mind that Samsung is still selling (officially) unlocked Galaxy S8 units for $725 a pop, which is pretty absurd, although it highlights exactly how much you stand to save by purchasing the Midnight Black only flavor from eBay. Specifically, from top-rated seller best_deal_today, which is a member since 2001, boasting a 99.1 percent positive feedback, with over 18,000 favorable customer reviews registered in the last 12 months alone.

You can therefore probably trust the $475.95 Galaxy S8 works and looks great, having been “checked, tested, and cleaned.” If not “completely satisfied”, you’ll get your money back, no questions asked. Worth a shot, don’t you think?