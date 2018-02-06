Apple may have had its quarrels with the FBI in the past, and it’s now back on the DOJ’s radar for possible violations of US securities laws in the highly publicized iPhone performance throttling matter, but government agencies are not all bad for Cupertino business.

That’s because iPhones can and will be used as tools to help “combat crime in the digital age”, according to the New York Daily News. The NYPD was, of course, no stranger to modern technology before this iPhone upgrade program received the green light a few months ago, as the entire police force was equipped with now-defunct Windows handsets a couple of years back.

Deemed more secure and significantly faster than their Microsoft-made, Nokia-branded predecessors, tens of thousands of brand-new iPhone 7 and 7 Plus units will roll out from Manhattan to Brooklyn to Queens cops over the next few weeks. Bad guys in the Bronx and Staten Island should already be afraid of the enhanced mobile tech system put in place by the New York City Police Department.

In addition to everyday apps like Waze, which can be of great help for both officers and average Joes, the NYPD is making the city’s streets safer by offering easier access to crucial on-the-job information. “Everything from 911 dispatches to criminal background checks and real-time video” can be answered and verified faster on the fly, and that’s all partly thanks to Apple.

You can’t put a price on this type of exposure and positive publicity, with the whole arrangement feeling like a win-win situation, as the NYPD gets the new iPhones for free from AT&T under a contract guaranteeing complimentary upgrades every two years. Microsoft is the only losing side here, although Windows phones have been dead for quite some time now.