Nokia 7 Plus gets revealed in presentation slides

A recent benchmark may have claimed that the Nokia 7 Plus will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660. Now, we’ve seen more visual evidence that puts the new chip on display with big specifications.

In a slide deck that has been revealed by ITHome in China, we find that the larger version of HMD Global’s Nokia 7 will have some decent specifications. For the basics, the display will span 6 inches with a 2:1 aspect ratio. Both sides will have two cameras each. Android 8.0 Oreo will launch on the device with a quick upgrade path to Android 8.1. And yes, the Snapdragon 660 will be here, with the Adreno 512 GPU and 18W charging.

Zeiss optics will front the main camera system with 12- and 13-megapixel sensors for increased light intake and Dual Pixel focusing. The Tetracell sensor on the front side will produce a 16-megapixel product with f/2.0 aperture. A six-layer lacquer of metal and ceramic comprises the backing material.

It’s believed that the device, expected to launch at MWC 2018, will get 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Check the source link below this story for more slides.