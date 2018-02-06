Now that we know (and hate) how much the Galaxy S9 is supposed to cost in the Western Hemisphere, along with the phone’s likely pricing in Korea, commercial release timeline and… everything else, all that’s left to do is wait and try not to get too bored until February 25.

Good thing Evan Blass still has a few secrets up his sleeve, keeping the buzz alive by tweeting another group picture of the GS9 and S9+ in press-friendly quality. We’re not dealing with actual photographs of the two real-life devices, mind you, but (presumably) official renders meant to show off their visual strengths.

What’s obviously special about these devices is a fresh coat of paint we were told to expect way back in early December. It’s called “Lilac Purple”, and almost puts to shame all those recent red special editions of various popular handsets from rival OEMs in terms of flamboyant style.

(The full color pallette, FYI, is: – Midnight Black

– Lilac Purple

– Titanium Gray

– Coral Blue – plus the usual lineup of special/limited edition finishes.) https://t.co/pzSBHBUtmB — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 5, 2018

It’s perhaps not as eye-catching as the “Purple Mirage” Galaxy S4 from back in the day, but it’s an arguably classier hue that perfectly blends with the (razor-thin) black screen bezels. In addition to this total knockout, Samsung purportedly plans to release the Galaxy S9 and S9+ in Midnight Black, Titanium Gray and Coral Blue flavors, as well as a number of “special/limited edition finishes.”

We’re definitely curious to see how Titanium Gray will differ from the Orchid Gray color of the Galaxy S8, while Arctic Silver and Maple Gold may not get Galaxy S9 replacements at all.