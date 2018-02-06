The US Senate Commerce Committee released a letter written to it from Apple saying that there has been “strong demand” for its subsidized battery replacement program for older iPhones.

Apple was accused of not disclosing in a timely fashion that it had been throttling the processing power of iPhone models from last year dating back to 2013 through certain iOS updates over the past two years. The company only admitted to and apologized for the behavior late last year.

The world’s largest company stated last week that it had received and would respond to lawmakers’ questions. It also reiterated that it had and would “never, and would never, do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product, or degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades.” It is also under investigation on this issue by the Department of Justice and the Securities & Exchange Commission.

In the letter dated February 2, Reuters reports that Apple admitted to knowing about manufacturing issues that led to batteries (and the encompassing devices) malfunctioning since the fall of 2016.

Senator John Thune of North Dakota, the Republican chairman of the committee, mentioned that the company admitted that it didn’t do enough to let consumers know of its actions.

“Apple has also promised the committee some follow-up information, including an answer about additional steps it may take to address customers who purchased a new battery at full price,” Thune said in a statement.

Out-of-warranty battery replacements usually cost $79, but will cost only $29 through the end of the year.

At least 50 class action lawsuits have been filed against Apple on the throttling case.