Apple: iPhone 8, iPhone X battery management is more robust than older devices

In an another excerpt of the letter Apple sent to a congressional subcommittee about its iPhone throttling debacle, the company says that with new hardware, the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X now have “a more advanced performance management system” than older iPhones.

In the case of the iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, respective Plus models and the iPhone SE, those phones needed dedicated iOS version updates to address random shutdowns and performance issues caused by overworking of the aging battery inside them. Apple did not disclose to consumers that it was lowering the processing potential of those phones until this fall. It apologized and is now offering a subsidy for battery replacements.

Apple says that the newer iPhones’ maintenance systems will allow “iOS to anticipate and avoid an unexpected shutdown” independent of whole version updates. That said, Apple’s statement on the issue leaves the possibility open to future updates affecting the sensitivity of that power management — The Verge reports that Apple also said in the letter that “all iPhones have basic performance management.”

But there are plenty of implications made that those wide-sweeping software updates won’t be needed and that the more robust hardware will be able to handle power to the battery on its own. That said, the company has incentive to satisfy only the bare minimum of detail requested by the Senate Committee on Commerce.

