Affordable Honor 9 Lite brings 5.65-inch ‘FullView’ screen and four cameras to Europe

Huawei’s budget-focused, online-first Honor sub-brand is at it again, expanding yet another robust Android phone with a “FullView” display to the Western Hemisphere after the 6-inch or so View10 and 7X.

Previously released in China and India, the Honor 9 Lite is a little smaller, still surrounding its 18:9 FHD+ 5.65-inch screen with razor-thin bezels. Ironically, this “Lite” handset shares the 2160 x 1080 display resolution of the high-end Honor View10 while improving pixel density from 403 to 428 ppi.

Bottom line, you get an extremely sharp “FullView” panel squeezed into the typical body of a 5.2-inch or so device, and speaking of the chassis, a dual 2.5D glass construction guarantees you’ll turn some heads at parties. Especially if you opt for Sapphire Blue or Glacier Gray versions with a “stunning layered nano-etched design” on the back producing an exceptionally eye-catching “mirror-like effect.”

The Honor 9 Lite also raises the camera lens count of both the View10 and 7X to a cool four, although obviously, you’re not looking at the most advanced quad-shooter setup possible. Still, the front-facing 13 + 2MP system touts hardware-level bokeh effects, while the rear-mounted 13 + 2MP dual-lens camera arrangement has neat stuff like PDAF fast focus going for it.

That’s definitely not too shabby for a phone also featuring an octa-core Kirin 659 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, 3000mAh battery, and Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0 on top, costing just €230 ($285) in France, Germany, Italy and Spain. Up for grabs already across those EU markets, the Honor 9 Lite is e-purchasable in the UK as well, at £199 ($277).

