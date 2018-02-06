BlackBerry KEYone’s new permanent price is $500

BlackBerry Mobile is now officially pushing down the price of the standard KEYone down from $549.99 to $499.99.

The phone is now about 9 months old and ready for heavy depreciation. But even with its age, the component set of the phone — from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 to the 3,500mAh-plus battery to the unique, permanent keyboard — still should work like a charm.

A slightly souped-up version of the KEYone, the Black Edition, costs $599.99. The newer BlackBerry Motion — with much of the same specifications, but without the hardware keyboard — costs $50 less. Furthermore, there’s at least one or two new BlackBerry smartphones with newer specifications coming in 2018.

So, what to do? What say you?