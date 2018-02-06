Believe it or not, Huami is a company with offices in both China and the US that has no connection whatsoever to Huawei, selling activity trackers and smartwatches under an Amazfit brand that obviously has nothing to do with Amazon either.

Instead, Huami is the “exclusive provider of wearable technology” for Xiaomi, as well as the “maker” of the hugely popular Mi Band, which makes this company you’ve probably never heard of “one of the largest wearables manufacturers globally.”

It’s important to note Huami’s expertise and background in the once-thriving wearable tech industry, as the new Amazfit Bip is so crazy affordable and jam-packed with modern features and sensors that it’s hard to believe it’s actually any good.

We won’t find that out until putting the “longest lasting and most versatile Amazfit smartwatch” to a few real-life endurance and performance tests, but in the meantime, you may want to order this bad boy just for the heck of it.

Priced at an absurdly low $99 stateside, the Amazfit Bip is already shipping from the manufacturer’s local e-store in Onyx Black, with Cinnabar Red, White Cloud and Kokoda Green flavors up for pre-order, and due out “by” March 30.

With support for both iOS and Android phones, but no Android Wear functionality, the Amazfit Bip promises to serve all the notifications you need on a respectable-sounding “always-on” 1.28 inch color touch display.

The main claim to fame is undoubtedly “record-breaking” battery life of up to 30 days with “regular use” or a mind-blowing 45 days with “minimal notifications”. Built-in GPS is another remarkable and possibly unique feature for the sub-$100 price point, and you also get optical heart rate monitoring, a 3-axis accelerometer for activity, sports and sleep tracking, compass, barometer, and IP68 rating for resistance to dust, rain, splashing, and “accidental submersion.” All somehow wrapped in a super-lightweight 31-gram package with interchangeable 20mm bands. Oh, come on, that’s simply too good to be true!