Irish carrier outs Sony Xperia XZ2 early

Well, that’s got that sorted, then.

In response to a customer’s query on when he could upgrade his Sony Xperia Z over to the all-new mid-range Xperia XA2, Three Ireland’s care team tweeted back to “Mike” that they would be carrying the Xperia XZ2 instead.

The tweet was deleted, but we do have a screenshot courtesy of Xperia Blog.

A quote from Sony Mobile South Africa executive Christian Haghofer that was included in a story from MyBroadband was also deleted as it referenced the XZ2.

“We are also very excited to announce our Xperia XZ Premium successor at Mobile World Congress this year. Dual cameras are tipped to become the norm for many flagship phones,” said Haghofer.

The FCC has certified what appears to be an Xperia XZ2 Compact.