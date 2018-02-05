Sony Xperia X and X Compact get remarkably early Android Oreo updates
Sony has essentially abandoned all hope of a major mobile business resurgence, at least until “the next paradigm shift”, which just makes the Japanese OEM’s robust software support that much more impressive. Not only are updates promised for the “premium” Xperia range up to two years after their launch, but they’re also delivered in a remarkably timely manner to the company’s full product portfolio.
We’ve almost lost count of all the previous and previous-to-previous-generation Xperias confirmed for Oreo promotions less than six months ago, and already upgraded to the latest Android flavor. That’s in addition to the XZ1 and XZ1 Compact, which saw daylight this past fall with OS build 8.0 pre-loaded. Meanwhile, both Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Note 8 are still stuck with Nougat.
You also want to keep in mind that the Xperia X and X Compact, which Sony is reportedly beginning to update to Nougat today, were released way back in 2016, running Android Marshmallow out the box. This is the two’s second big UI makeover, mind you, and it brings everything from background limits to Autofill, smart text selection, Picture-in-Picture, redesigned emoji and fresh security patches to the table.
Up next, Sony only has the Xperia XA1, XA1 Ultra and XA1 Plus phones, as well as the Xperia Touch projector, to take care of. At least as far as the initial list is concerned, because the newer R1, R1 Plus and L2 could also use some loving.