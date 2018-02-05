Pixel Visual Core for third-party apps finally activated in February 5 Android update

Instagram, Snapchat and WhatsApp are just some of the apps that will be able to take on the computational photographic power of the Pixel Visual Core in the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

The Intel-made co-processor was already being put to use to make HDR+, software-generated bokeh and other such features possible on the native camera app of the new Pixel phones. It was announced in late November that third-party apps would be able to utilize the Pixel Visual Core for better noise and color processing and, with the February Android security bulletin, it’s now possible.

Other improvements listed in the Pixel/Nexus Security Bulletin — besides the Visual Core activation which is not listed in it — include improved overall camera performance, better battery life on the Pixel 2 XL and better quality connections to Telus.