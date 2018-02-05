Red might be the new pink for special edition smartphones this Valentine’s Day, although technically, the most “radiant” of OnePlus 5T color options first saw daylight several months ago. Expanded to India as the Sandstone White flavor rapidly disappeared without a trace, the Lava Red model is kicking off US and European sales tomorrow morning.

Bright and early, you’ll get a chance to order this red-hot “new” handset on February 6 at 10 am ET, 10 am GMT and 10 am CET for $559 stateside, £499 in the UK, and €559 across European markets using the shared currency.

If those price tags sound familiar, it’s because they’re identical to the MSRP of the Midnight Black variant packing 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Of course, that means the OnePlus 5T Lava Red edition is both a heavy multitasker and digital hoarder’s wet dream too, with the same exact specifications in tow as its all-black sibling. It even sports (razor-thin) black screen bezels, paired with a decidedly eye-catching backplate “inspired by the dynamic nature of lava with colors that change under different types of light.”

We’re guessing Android Oreo is pre-loaded, and we probably don’t have to stress the limited nature of this phone’s availability. All we can say is get it while you can!