With a large 18:9 FHD+ “FullView” display, dual rear-facing cameras, long-lasting battery, respectable processor and premium metal design, the Honor 7X is pretty much the best phone you can buy unlocked at $200 in the US right now.

You don’t have to take our word for it either, as the thin-bezeled 5.9-incher is already Amazon’s number one best seller in the very crowded and competitive “unlocked cell phones” category.

Glowing customer reviews prove Huawei’s online-first sub-brand has another smash hit on its hands, possibly a greater one than the Honor 6X, but if you perhaps felt the black and blue color options were too… nice and ordinary, there’s now something special up for grabs for a limited time.

We’re talking, of course, about a super-snazzy red Honor 7X version, first showcased in Las Vegas at CES last month, and commercially released stateside ahead of Valentine’s Day. You have at least two reasons to hurry and purchase the “limited edition” phone from hihonor.com/us, as the first 100 buyers will be treated to complimentary Monster earphones, worth $49, and only 20,000 units were supposed to reach eight markets in total.

Bottom line, just a few lucky Valentines are set to receive this red-hot mid-range Android powerhouse instead of the traditional flowers or chocolates this February 14, although five very lucky Honor fans won’t have to pay a dime for a pair of these 3GB RAM bad boys each. All you need to do is post a “reenactment video on Instagram of the first time you met someone or something you love.” The contest ends on Valentine’s.