One of the most noticeable characteristics of the iPhone X is purportedly on Chinese manufacturer Huawei’s upcoming flagship Android smartphones.

Pictures leaked by Weibo “Kumamoto Technology” that have apparently been deleted on his account, but have since circulated across the social platform appear to show three pictures of the device, which we believe to be a pre-production unit of the P20 or, more likely, the P20 lite in a obfuscation sheath.

While the software looks to be Huawei’s EMUI skin, what’s most notable is the hardware design element hanging above the display: a “notch,” much like what the iPhone X had. This cut-out allows for auxiliary sensors like a selfie camera or a biometric scanner while preserving more of the extra-tall display. You can see that the UI’s status bar wraps around the bay.

Most of the device’s rear is obscured by the sheath, but we do see two cameras and only one flash LED here — with rumors and depictions of a P20 with three cameras here, we presume that we are not looking at a premium model, the P20 Plus as it were. Case renders have been moving around e-commerce sites like Taobao and feature the three-camera device prominently.

The P20 lite, P20 and P20 Plus are expected to debut in Paris on March 27.