Huawei Mate 10 Pro is $100 off through Massdrop

It’s been a fast day for the Huawei Mate 10 Pro in the United States. While customers can opt for a $150 gift card with pre-orders at their favorite retailer, some others would rather just spend less on the device.

Well, Massdrop, a community-driven discount merchandise retailer, is now selling the premium device for $699.99. The site is only allowed to display the original price of $799.99, but those going through with the purchase will have to select between the Midnight Blue and the Titanium Grey colors for the $100 discount.

The device runs on a Kirin 970 chipset with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and EMUI 8.0 on top of Android Oreo — just like pretty much any other Mate 10 Pro being sold in the United States.

Unlike other Massdrop campaigns, there are no minimum member buy-ins to activate the discount. It ends when stock runs out or on February 11.

