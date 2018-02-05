Other OS

Apple Music has 36 million subscribers, is outpacing Spotify growth

Apple Music is reportedly growing its subscriber base faster than Spotify can.

The Wall Street Journal has been able to confirm from Apple that its streaming music service currently has 36 million subscribers, up from the reported 30 million in September — it’s a pace of about 5 percent per month. Spotify, which at 70 million, has been growing at 2 percent.

That said, the percentages do play a few mind games as they are not indicative of a constant trend, momentum, acceleration nor deceleration. Alas, the raw numbers mean that Apple Music has grown 1.8 million subscribers per month, about 400,000 more than Spotify’s growth rate — a 22 percent gap.

Spotify is still believed to be the overall faster growth company in terms of subscriber base, but as the Swedish company enters the share market with an upcoming initial public offering, the impetus is on it to tail off the world’s largest company.

