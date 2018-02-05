It’s no longer a big secret that the “outdated” iPhone 7 and 7 Plus greatly helped Apple report record-breaking revenues for the final three months of 2017, maintaining their mainstream popularity as the X proved too expensive for some “iFans”, while the 8 and 8 Plus were simply not compelling enough.

But if the highly publicized performance throttling scandal didn’t do enough damage to the iPhone 7’s brand recognition, the world’s second-largest handset manufacturer is now confronting yet another major PR crisis.

This one doesn’t feel as serious, is nowhere near as widespread as Apple’s general “power management” practices, and there’s no reason to think it was intentional in any way. Cupertino has also reacted promptly and appropriately to complaints from owners of a “small percentage of iPhone 7 devices.”

Said devices were apparently showing “No Service” in the status bar “due to a component that has failed on the main logic board.” We’re obviously talking about iPhone 7 units with actual access to cellular connectivity, manufactured “between September 2016 and February 2018 and sold in China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macao, and the U.S.”

Unfortunately, the exact number of “affected” devices remains under wraps, but if you’ve been encountering the problem described in the company’s latest support document, you are most likely eligible for a free repair.

This program only applies to iPhone 7 devices, mind you, up to two years after “the first retail sale of the unit”, and it does not extend your standard warranty coverage. It also may not be valid in a different country than the one you actually purchased your handset in, and those who’ve paid for a repair “related to this issue” will be fully reimbursed. Now that’s some solid customer support and damage control!