Android distribution, February 2018: Oreo hits 1 percent, Nougat gains nearly 10 percent
After introducing Android 8.1 in January and taking the month off in gathering version distribution numbers, Google is now releasing the figure chart for February 2018.
Some of the highlights include Oreo having just over 1 percent of the market share with the extra API level and that Nougat vaulted up 9.6 percent, eclipsing Marshmallow for the first time. All other versions of Android have lost ground.
|Version
|Codename
|API
|Distribution
|Change
|2.3.3-2.3.7
|Gingerbread
|10
|0.3%
|-0.1%
|4.0.3-4.0.4
|Ice Cream Sandwich
|15
|0.4%
|-0.1%
|4.1.x
Jelly Bean
|16
|1.7%
|-0.3%
|4.2.x
|17
|2.6%
|-0.4%
|4.3
|18
|0.7%
|-0.2%
|4.4
|Kitkat
|19
|12%
|-1.4%
|5
Lollipop
|21
|5.4%
|-0.7%
|5.1
|22
|19.2%
|-1%
|6
|Marshmallow
|23
|28.1%
|-1.6%
|7
Nougat
|24
|22.3%
|+4%
|7.1
|25
|6.2%
|+2.2%
|8
Oreo
|26
|0.8%
|+0.3%
|8.1
|27
|0.3%
|N/A
A snapshot taken last year showed Android Nougat only getting 1.2 percent adoption during its fifth full month of release. The two prior versions to each latest OS version also each had around a 30 percent market share as well.
