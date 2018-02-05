Android distribution, February 2018: Oreo hits 1 percent, Nougat gains nearly 10 percent

After introducing Android 8.1 in January and taking the month off in gathering version distribution numbers, Google is now releasing the figure chart for February 2018.

Some of the highlights include Oreo having just over 1 percent of the market share with the extra API level and that Nougat vaulted up 9.6 percent, eclipsing Marshmallow for the first time. All other versions of Android have lost ground.

Version Codename API Distribution Change 2.3.3-2.3.7 Gingerbread 10 0.3% -0.1% 4.0.3-4.0.4 Ice Cream Sandwich 15 0.4% -0.1% 4.1.x Jelly Bean 16 1.7% -0.3% 4.2.x 17 2.6% -0.4% 4.3 18 0.7% -0.2% 4.4 Kitkat 19 12% -1.4% 5 Lollipop 21 5.4% -0.7% 5.1 22 19.2% -1% 6 Marshmallow 23 28.1% -1.6% 7 Nougat 24 22.3% +4% 7.1 25 6.2% +2.2% 8 Oreo 26 0.8% +0.3% 8.1 27 0.3% N/A

A snapshot taken last year showed Android Nougat only getting 1.2 percent adoption during its fifth full month of release. The two prior versions to each latest OS version also each had around a 30 percent market share as well.