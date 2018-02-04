Unlocked Moto Z2 Play is 30 percent off, Moto Mods also discounted

It wasn’t too long ago that the holidays were here and Motorola had deals on a smattering of its smartphones as well as its Moto Mods. Nowadays, we’re talking Valentine’s Day and we have another — if smaller — bout of subsidies for a couple of phones and said modular accessories.

From today through February 17 Central Time, customers can head to Motorola.com and buy the unlocked Moto Z2 Play for 30 percent off at $349.99. Yes, that’s the same discount it pulled over the holidays. The unlocked version should be able to work as well on Verizon as the Verizon-locked variant which still costs $408. All Moto Mods will also come down by 25 percent in price as well — again, same discount.

Still going on is the campaign pairing a free Amazon Alexa Moto Mod with the purchase of a Moto Z2 Force. This promo is up through March 27.