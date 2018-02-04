LG Mobile said to be leaving Chinese market

Second-largest chaebol LG has been cutting losses in its smartphone business and has been more conservative in talking about upcoming releases after years of excesses in poor marketing and support. One step in its recovery is rotating in new executives to lead the mobile division in a new direction. These issues are stumbling blocks for the company where it’s able to get into single-digit percentage market shares.

So, what about China? There are hundreds of millions of potential customers and all of them are either going to Samsung, Apple or domestic brands, especially at the lower price points — where LG would otherwise target heavily.

It is now said that China Business Daily was told by an LG Mobile representative in Beijing that the “smartphone business is pulling out of China.” No further comment was made.

LG was said to have recorded less than 0.1 percent market share in China early last year, sparking concern that the G6 would not be launched there — it did — and chatter from the supply chain that the company would quit the region.