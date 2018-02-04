Android

HTC Breeze is not U12 nor the MTeoR, but an upcoming low-end phone

We may soon see a phone from HTC that will bring a key aspect of many flagship Android phones of 2017 down to the low-end in this company’s portfolio. Presuming it comes out in 2018, it will be one of only several phones to come out of the Taiwanese manufacturer this year.

Leaks reporter Evan Blass tweeted out some intrigue about this phone.

For trivia’s sake, the first “Breeze” refers to the MTeoR of 2006, which was the first Windows Mobile candybar that could access 3G and one of two devices that brought about HTC’s own brand.

To recap, a MediaTek processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, 13- and 5-megapiel cameras and a 2,730mAh battery don’t look to add up to a flagship device like the rumored U12. And given what we know about similarly-appraised phones from ASUS and Motorola, HTC will have a difficult time prizing its machine design as part of the asking price.

