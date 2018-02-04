Quick take: Bezalel Futura X wireless charging pad for iPhone X (video)

What is it?

The Bezalel Futura X is a Qi-compatible wireless charging pad designed specifically for the iPhone X. Obviously, it will also charge any other Qi-compatible devices, like the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8/S7/S6 series, the LG V30 and G6, and many more. Bezalel also makes cases that add wireless charging to the older iPhones 7/6 series, plus regular cases for the iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus. These matching Latitude cases all feature hidden magnets that are designed to help lineup your phone with the Futura X pad. I tested the white Futura X pad with the black TPU Latitude case for iPhone X.

When used with a Quick Charge 3.0 USB power adapter, the Futura X pad supports fast wireless charging up to 10W. Unfortunately, wireless charging for the iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus tops out at 5W. This is odd, considering the iPhone X-centric marketing for this product. Still, it’s thin (7mm) and is well made, with an aluminum base, grey silicone feet, and a shiny white plastic top surface. It’s comes with a micro-USB connector on the back edge of the pad and a nice USB Type-A cord in the box. The black TPU Latitude case for iPhone X feels like leather. It features felt lining inside and the molded buttons provide decent tactile feedback. Overall, these are both high-quality products.

The good

Qi-compatible fast wireless charging up to 10W

Ultra thin (7mm)

Attractive design

Excellent build quality

The bad

No power adapter included

Only supports 5W wireless charging for iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus

Requires Quick Charge 3.0 USB power adapter for 10W fast wireless charging

The magnets designed to lineup the Latitude case with the Futura X pad are too weak

Is it a buy?

I enjoyed using the $50 Futura X wireless charging pad. It’s a good fit for me since I mostly review Android phones (some of which support 10W fast wireless charging), own a few other Qi-compatible devices and an iPhone X, and have several Quick Charge 3.0 USB power adapters floating around.

If you have a Qi-compatible Android phone and are willing to purchase both the Futura X pad and a Quick Charge 3.0 USB power adapter, then I think it’s worth considering. But if you’re an iPhone X, 8, or 8 Plus user looking for a wireless charging pad, the Futura X doesn’t really live up to its name. I suggest getting a Apple-recommended 7.5W wireless charging pad instead.

As for the $25 Latitude iPhone X case, it’s nice but I don’t think it’s worth buying since the magnets are a gimmick and the matching Futura X pad only supports 5W wireless charging with the iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus.