Quick take: Bezalel Futura X wireless charging pad for iPhone X (video)
What is it?
The Bezalel Futura X is a Qi-compatible wireless charging pad designed specifically for the iPhone X. Obviously, it will also charge any other Qi-compatible devices, like the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8/S7/S6 series, the LG V30 and G6, and many more. Bezalel also makes cases that add wireless charging to the older iPhones 7/6 series, plus regular cases for the iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus. These matching Latitude cases all feature hidden magnets that are designed to help lineup your phone with the Futura X pad. I tested the white Futura X pad with the black TPU Latitude case for iPhone X.
When used with a Quick Charge 3.0 USB power adapter, the Futura X pad supports fast wireless charging up to 10W. Unfortunately, wireless charging for the iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus tops out at 5W. This is odd, considering the iPhone X-centric marketing for this product. Still, it’s thin (7mm) and is well made, with an aluminum base, grey silicone feet, and a shiny white plastic top surface. It’s comes with a micro-USB connector on the back edge of the pad and a nice USB Type-A cord in the box. The black TPU Latitude case for iPhone X feels like leather. It features felt lining inside and the molded buttons provide decent tactile feedback. Overall, these are both high-quality products.
The good
- Qi-compatible fast wireless charging up to 10W
- Ultra thin (7mm)
- Attractive design
- Excellent build quality
The bad
- No power adapter included
- Only supports 5W wireless charging for iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus
- Requires Quick Charge 3.0 USB power adapter for 10W fast wireless charging
- The magnets designed to lineup the Latitude case with the Futura X pad are too weak
Is it a buy?
I enjoyed using the $50 Futura X wireless charging pad. It’s a good fit for me since I mostly review Android phones (some of which support 10W fast wireless charging), own a few other Qi-compatible devices and an iPhone X, and have several Quick Charge 3.0 USB power adapters floating around.
If you have a Qi-compatible Android phone and are willing to purchase both the Futura X pad and a Quick Charge 3.0 USB power adapter, then I think it’s worth considering. But if you’re an iPhone X, 8, or 8 Plus user looking for a wireless charging pad, the Futura X doesn’t really live up to its name. I suggest getting a Apple-recommended 7.5W wireless charging pad instead.
As for the $25 Latitude iPhone X case, it’s nice but I don’t think it’s worth buying since the magnets are a gimmick and the matching Futura X pad only supports 5W wireless charging with the iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus.