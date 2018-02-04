iOS

Apple has a HomePod deal that you can’t get (unless you work for the company)

Apple employees are reportedly getting a half-off discount on the company’s Siri-powered smart speaker for the next two months.

The HomePod will be $174.50 for Genius Bar tenders, in-house repair technicians and any other person on the world’s largest company’s payrolls according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman.

Gurman notes that the company also gave internal discounts for the Apple Watch when it first rolled out. 9to5Mac speculates that Apple has incentive to get its employees familiarized with its new product verticals as they are introduced.

HomePod pre-orders placed as of press time are still eligible for pickup or delivery on February 9, the official sales date. Some analysts suggest that Apple is finding it difficult to sell out this product on debut — something the company does time and time again.

If you are or have been enrapt in Super Bowl LII, you will have noticed ads for competitor Amazon’s digital assistant, Alexa. Apple already has enough of a hill to climb.

9to5Mac
Posted In
iOS, Tablets
Tags
Apple, business, discounts, HomePod, News, retail, Siri, smart speakers
