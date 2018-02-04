Android

Alcatel 3v specs leaked along with store demo mode video

Overview
Processor

MediaTek MT8735A
Octa-core (8x1.45GHz Cortex-A53)
ARM Mali-T720 GPU

Screen Size

6 inches IPS
1080 x 2160 (~402 ppi)

Memory

2GB or 3GB RAM

Storage

16GB or 32GB
microSD up to 128GB

Camera/s

Rear: 12MP + 2MP (hybrid 16MP output)
Front: 5MP (interpolated 8MP output)

Battery

3,000mAh non-removable

Weight

155 grams

Materials

Luxe sleek shine

Operating System

Android Oreo

Another one of Alcatel’s new specialized mid-rangers has been leaked in full detail on Twitter. Contents include an 80-second video that’s likely intended to be part of a media loop for a store demonstration mode.

The materials come from WinFuture editor-in-chief Roland Quandt and they describe the Alcatel 3v. The upcoming Alcatel 3-series devices are the middle options in the budget-focused portfolio the TCL subsidiary wants to introduce at MWC 2018 — we know that an Alcatel 3c also exists from a previous leak that also detailed a fair bit about the 3v.

But the 3v that’s described here seems to be getting a different, more powerful MediaTek processor than what was last reported with a “2K” display in the trendy aspect ratio of 2:1. It touts the bog standard features of Android Oreo as well as software-adjustable bokeh editing for photos taken with the rearside dual-camera system. Besides a rear-mounted fingerprint key, there’s also Face Key — a self-explanatory facial scanning authentication system.

The phone is expected to come in Spectrum Black, Spectrum Blue and Spectrum Gold colors. No pricing has been disclosed.

