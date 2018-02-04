2018 iPhones to rely solely on Intel baseband chips, KGI claims

After two cycles of sharing the modems job lots for Apple’s iPhone, it is believed that Intel will displace Qualcomm as the sole provider for baseband chips for this year’s models.

In a new note from Apple analyst Ming-chi Kuo for KGI Securities — obtained by 9to5Mac — Apple is now said to be relying on Intel, which has been refining its primitive mobile modem efforts and is offering a lower price than Qualcomm — for new chips that support 4×4 MIMO for the first time as well as dual-SIM and dual-standby modes. However, just because a chip is capable of those features, Apple may not opt to enable them.

Qualcomm modems have been tested by third parties to perform better than Intel ones in iPhones.

KGI’s intelligence from the fall laid out the possibility of MediaTek providing the component as well, though it was clear that longtime provider Qualcomm would either receive the minority of orders of none at all. There are a couple of opportunities elsewhere in the supply chain for the San Diego-based chipmaker, though, and with its leadership in 5G, there’s still a back-pocket chance for the company to put its chips into contention.

Two premium iPhones are expected out in September costing at least $999 along with one mid-range model deriving its design and some technologies from the iPhone X that may be priced around $750.