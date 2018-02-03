Project Fi offering Pixel XL at $120 off, Moto X4 at $150 off
If you’re looking to switch to Google’s MVNO, Project Fi — especially after it started capping service bills at $80 per month — you will no longer be able to get an original Pixel for the discounted price of $549.
However, you will be able to get an original Pixel XL in only the Quite Black color and with 32GB of storage for the same price. The 5.5-inch phone has come down $120 in standard price from $669. The 128GB Pixel XL costs $649.
Rather get something newer and more affordable? The Android One Moto X4 that usually costs $399 will go to $249 instead — a $150 discount.
These deals run from now through February 14 Pacific Time. Limit either one per customer.
