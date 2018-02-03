Amazon Alexa skills “should not promote Google Home”

It was a simple mistake that provoked a strong, if wrong response.

An Alexa skill developer was reprimanded for leaving in a read-out referring to the Google Assistant hot phrase “OK, Google,” but it was the Amazon employee’s reason for rejecting the skill that left other devs watching their code.

It was Jo Jacquinta’s game skill that had an offending line. Instead of encouraging users to play again by saying “Alexa, open Mind Maze,” the promo line ended up being pasted down as “if you enjoy card games, you can say ‘OK Google, talk to 21 Blackjack’…”

The clerk that rejected the app listed the following reason for doing so:

Actual result: The skill promotes google home by saying ‘OK Google’ when user utters Stop or Cancel. Expected result: The skill should not promote Google Home.

Does just mentioning “OK Google” make the app an ad for the Google Home speakers? Should skill developers fear the words “Google” or “Cortana?” Maybe not, as Amazon later clarified its policy to TechCrunch:

We reviewed the skill and determined that the incorrect phrase could lead to customer confusion and did not accurately portray the skill functionality. The certification representative’s response was an error. We do not ban the usage of brand names, although we do strive to ensure that trademarks, intellectual property, or brand names are used properly.

Looks like that’s cleared up the confusion about confusion and not competition.