Aggressive designs have always been a trademark of Razer’s high-end gaming computers and accessories, so it obviously came as no surprise to see the company’s rookie smartphone effort follow a similar direction by pretty much snubbing all of the industry’s latest trends.

Far from conventionally handsome, the bulky and thick-bezeled Razer Phone nonetheless stands out with large, perfectly placed stereo speakers, as well as a straightforward and clean backplate. Save for an iconic logo, that is, reminding the world this bad boy is built “for gamers by gamers.”

Available in a single “standard edition” coated entirely in black since November, the Netflix HDR and Dolby 5.1-supporting 5.7-incher can now also be purchased as a “Limited Gold Edition.”

Unfortunately, that’s nowhere near as snazzy and special as it sounds, merely changing the color of the Razer Phone logo at the back. You’ll need your friends to look closely and very carefully to get jealous at your “limited” purchase, unless you also happen to show them a truly eye-catching new retail box sporting some gold symbols on a flashy red background.

The Gold Edition Razer Phone is meant to celebrate the fast-approaching Lunar New Year, naturally costing the same as a standard all-black version. Namely, $699.99 stateside, or HK$5,999 in Hong Kong.