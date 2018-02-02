Bring your audio to life like never before with these headphones — 46% off

With the release of the new Paww WaveSound 2.1 Low Latency Bluetooth 4.2 Over Ear Headphones, you’re just one click away from superior audio quality. Utilizing state of the art wireless technology, these headphones are everything you need to make gaming, music, and movies more realistic.

With built-in bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, the Paww WaveSound 2.1 headphones are 250% faster than the bluetooth 4.0. These headphones feature an end-to-end latency of just 32ms, which will allow you to sync visual elements with supporting audio better than ever before.

Bring your audio to life like never before with the Paww WaveSound 2.1 Low Latency Bluetooth 4.2 Over Ear Headphones. At 46% off, they are yours for only $69.99.

by Christopher Jin