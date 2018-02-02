The nightmare appeared to finally be over earlier this week for all US-based buyers of LG phones plagued by the so-called “bootloop” defect, but either the initial statement made by the Girard Gibbs litigation firm was incorrect, or it simply was inaccurately reported.

A new, short and crystal clear statement published on the official Girard Gibbs website features this unequivocal sentence in bold letters – “there is no class action settlement.” That’s because technically, there was no class action lawsuit, with the matter instead ordered to proceed “through individual arbitrations against LG.”

According to an Ars Technica reporter that seems to have a better understanding of these convoluted judicial procedures than we’d ever dream of, the number of people to be compensated for their trouble with up to $700 is in the hundreds. Namely, we’re only talking about Girard Gibbs clients who went after LG directly, settling their complaints in the aforementioned “individual arbitrations.”

Everyone else that owns or has ever owned a faulty LG G4, V10, G5, V20 or Nexus 5X can still try to solve the bootloop issue under the Korean manufacturer’s warranty program. You’re advised to contact the OEM by phone or following the instructions on its US support webpage even if your standard warranty is expired. You have up to 30 months from the date of purchase to get a replacement device or professional repair performed at no cost, which… isn’t quite the same as $425 in cash money.