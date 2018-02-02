Released almost eight months ago as the most “conventional” member of its family, the Surface Laptop went after high-end Chromebooks and even Apple’s more affordable MacBook configurations with a starting price of $999.

Microsoft’s non-convertible 13.5-inch notebook initially offered a choice between only Intel Core i5 and i7 processors of the 7th generation Kaby Lake platform, but if you’re ready to make a small performance compromise, a solid $200 discount over the aforementioned entry-level MSRP awaits.

That’s right, you can now finally purchase a Core m3-powered Surface Laptop, packing 4GB RAM and accommodating 128GB data internally, which Microsoft describes as “ideal for note taking, web surfing, email, and basic everyday tasks.”

Sounds more than enough to justify your $799 expense, even though the integrated graphics card is also downgraded from the Intel Iris Plus 640 paired with the i7 chip or Intel HD 620 offered as part of the Core i5 package to a modest Intel HD 615 affair.

Currently available through Microsoft’s US e-store only, and exclusively coated in “Platinum”, the new entry-level Surface Laptop configuration includes the same PixelSense display with 2256 x 1504 resolution as the other two variants, alongside your choice of Windows 10 S or Windows 10 Pro software. Also, a large battery rated for up to 14.5 hours of video playback autonomy, beautiful Alcantara covered keyboard, a 720 front-facing camera with Windows Hello support, headphone jack, a USB 3.0 port, mini DisplayPort, and Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio Premium technology.