The “most powerful Surface ever” follows in the footsteps of the most conventional member of Microsoft’s versatile laptop family, getting a big discount for a “limited time only” in the US.

The $300 markdown comes with a significant compromise, as the entry-level Surface Book 2 configuration now accommodates a maximum of 128GB data internally instead of 256 gigs.

The version with a 256GB SSD is obviously still available in exchange for $1,499, and you don’t get anything else extra compared to the $1,199 128 gig model. Both portable powerhouses combine 7th Gen Intel Core i5 dual-core processors with 8GB RAM, which Microsoft describes as “perfect for editing photos, watching videos, and creating reports and presentations.”

Of course, you may have to move some of that content out of the 13.5-incher’s internal storage if you opt for the newest “budget-friendly” variant, although the rest of the specifications will make the $1,200 purchase totally worth it.

You’re looking at “up to 17 hours of video playback” on a single battery charge, a stunning PixelSense display with 3000 x 2000 resolution and 10 point multi-touch support, “enterprise-grade protection” with Windows Hello face sign-in, pre-installed Windows 10 Pro Creators Update 64-bit, a pair of full-size USB 3.1 Gen 1 connectors, a USB-C port, two Surface Connect ports, a full-size SD card reader, and headphone jack.

Weighing in at only 3.38 pounds, keyboard included, the Core i5-powered Surface Book 2 can be used in various modes for maximum productivity and flexibility, including as a tablet, a traditional laptop and folded over to encourage creativity.