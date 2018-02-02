Yes, tablets are still a thing (barely), and while certain companies specialized in selling PCs seemingly aim to breathe new life into this market segment through OS diversification, at least one smartphone-first OEM sees no need for any big changes.

Roughly a year and a half after releasing a very respectable 8.4-inch MediaPad M3 slate with premium build quality, high-end audio technology and an eye-catching screen, Huawei is rumored to bring the MediaPad M5 to the Mobile World Congress later this month instead of a flagship P20 handset.

This is unlikely to be called the MediaPad M4, as you’d probably expect, given the superstitions commonly associated with the number 4 in various East Asian countries. Two new Geekbench records suggest the refreshed 8.4-incher will go by CMR-AL09 and SHT-AL09 model numbers, packing a (not so) mysterious 1.84 GHz octa-core processor in either case.

That’s most likely Huawei’s own Kirin 960 silicon, found inside powerful phones like the Mate 9, P10 or Honor 9, and of course, 1.84 GHz is the clock speed of the SoC’s lower-energy quad-core Cortex A53 cluster. The Kirin 960 also consists of four A73 CPU cores running as fast as 2.36 GHz, and in combination with 4GB RAM, it should be able to easily handle your (moderate) gaming and multimedia consumption needs.

The benchmarks only feature one other piece of notable information, namely Android 8.0 Oreo software, but that’s more than enough to pique our curiosity regarding the official price point of this upcoming Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4.