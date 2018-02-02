Android

Galaxy S8 should fit into Galaxy S9 cases as official Clear View cases reportedly get leaked

A UK-based phone retailer has published a video claiming to showcase official Clear View Standing Covers intended for use on the Galaxy S9 and S9+.

The covers, which come in black, blue and magenta colors, are supposed to act as a folio to protect the entire device from drop damage while giving access to all usable ports and input and limited access to the Always On Display. Out of curiosity, MobileFun had decided to use the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ as standing models and officially found that those phones would fit snugly into the cases. Well, speculated dimensions aside, that’s something to note.

One minor problem, though: the cases affirm hardware design changes in the rear, moving the fingerprint sensor from the right of camera(s) to below the camera(s) and the vertical re-orientation of the S9+ dual-camera system. It is, thus, not advised that the expected few who will upgrade from the Galaxy S8 to the S9 keep the same case unless it’s a bumper-only case.

Via
SamMobile
Source
MobileFun
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.